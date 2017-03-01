Police chase through NJ shopping center ends in crash into building - PHOTOS

A New Brunswick man was arrested last month after refusing to pull over his car and leading cops on a wild chase that ended with him crashing into a building, police said. Police said they tried to pull over the SUV at 8:03 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Walmart shopping center on Route 1. Behind the wheel was 51-year-old Timothy Williams, who had been arrested by township police a month earlier on a burglary charge.

