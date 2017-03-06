Odds and Ends: Online Court, New Book...

Odds and Ends: Online Court, New Books, Court Hackathon, and More

In the UK, an online court will be operating by September and broadly deployed to a wide range of civil court proceedings by May 2020, Legal Futures reports. "There will be no big bang," Sir Ernest Ryder, a Lord Justice of Appeal and the Senior President of Tribunals, told a London conference.

