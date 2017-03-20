New Brunswick man gets 40 years for killing former Rutgersa

New Brunswick man has been sentenced to 40 years in state prison for the February 2014 murder of former Rutgers student William "Billy" McCaw. BREAKING: New Brunswick man gets 40 years for killing former Rutgers student New Brunswick man has been sentenced to 40 years in state prison for the February 2014 murder of former Rutgers student William "Billy" McCaw.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.