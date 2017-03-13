Middlesex County digs out from March blizzard
MIDDLESEX COUNTY -- Though the brunt of the snowfall was in the northwest part of the state, county residents still had plenty of shoveling and scraping to do during Tuesday's blizzard . Residents in New Brunswick were up early shoveling and cleaning off their cars as city parking authority workers prepared to head out for snow removal.
