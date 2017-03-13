Middlesex County digs out from March ...

Middlesex County digs out from March blizzard

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Jersey Journal

MIDDLESEX COUNTY -- Though the brunt of the snowfall was in the northwest part of the state, county residents still had plenty of shoveling and scraping to do during Tuesday's blizzard . Residents in New Brunswick were up early shoveling and cleaning off their cars as city parking authority workers prepared to head out for snow removal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar 8 Bible Reader 2
Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13) Mar 4 Lauren 19
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Feb 28 Neveh 993
News Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ... Feb 23 AWARENESS 1
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Feb 19 photog 260
News New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08) Feb '17 NRB 79
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan '17 Mayor David Mayer 1
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,790 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC