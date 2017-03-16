MCC to host open house for veterans March 22
Middlesex County College is hosting an open house for military veterans who may be interested in starting college. It will be Wednesday, March 22 from 5-7 p.m. at the New Brunswick Center, 140 New Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|23 hr
|Just me
|21
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Feb 28
|Neveh
|993
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb 23
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb 19
|photog
|260
|New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|NRB
|79
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Mayor David Mayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC