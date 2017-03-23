Man jumps to his death from New Brunswick parking deck
NEW BRUNSWICK -- A 21-year-old Piscataway man jumped to his death from a parking deck in New Brunswick Saturday, a city police spokesman said. A preliminary investigation found the man plunged from the top floor of the Morris Street parking structure on New Street around 3:10 p.m., according to Capt J.T. Miller, who said the death was a suicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Mar 23
|Donna enlish
|994
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|Mar 23
|Jim
|22
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
|New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|NRB
|79
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Mayor David Mayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC