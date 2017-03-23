Man jumps to his death from New Brunswick parking deck

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A 21-year-old Piscataway man jumped to his death from a parking deck in New Brunswick Saturday, a city police spokesman said. A preliminary investigation found the man plunged from the top floor of the Morris Street parking structure on New Street around 3:10 p.m., according to Capt J.T. Miller, who said the death was a suicide.

