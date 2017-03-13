Man indicted in violent attack on female Rutgers student

Michael Knight, of Newark, is charged with severely beating and trying to sexually assault a female student on the Rutgers University New Brunswick campus last May. NEW BRUNSWICK -- A Newark man who officials say beat a female Rutgers University student and attempted to sexually assault her has been indicted on kidnapping and sex crimes charges, court records show. The attack occurred in last May near College Avenue and Seminary Place on the Rutgers University New Brunswick campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.