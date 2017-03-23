Man admits severely beating woman
An Elizabeth man pleaded guilty in Middlesex County today to a charge of aggravated assault, admitting he beat a 30-year-old woman with a section of pipe. Mickey Vanderpool, 61, of Elizabeth pleaded guilty to a second-degree count of aggravated assault for attacking the woman sometime in June 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Mar 23
|Donna enlish
|994
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|Mar 23
|Jim
|22
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb 23
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
|New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|NRB
|79
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Mayor David Mayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC