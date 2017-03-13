Man admits beating infant son to deat...

Man admits beating infant son to death, faces 25 years in prison

Michael Bell, 39, pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated manslaughter in the death of his son Zion, acting Union County Prosecutor Grace Park said in a statement. Michael Bell pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the death of his four-month old son.

