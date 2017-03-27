Keenan Smith Tops Card in Atlantic City on April 22
Undefeated super lightweight Keenan Smith will headline a big night of action on Saturday, April 22nd at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City. Smith, the 2008 National Golden Gloves Featherweight Champion and a 2007 Junior Olympic National Champion, turned pro in April 2010-at 130 pounds.
