In memory of dad, NJ boy raising money for toys for kids with cancer
Two years ago, Mikey Wojcik's father succumbed to pancreatic cancer. Now 11-year-old Mikey is hoping to help children diagnosed with all forms of cancer by buying toys to bring to them after chemotherapy at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.
