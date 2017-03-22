'First in Human' Trial Defines Safe Dosage for Small Molecule Drug ONC201 for Solid Cancer Tumors

New Brunswick, N.J., March 22, 2017 - A 'first in human' clinical trial examining the small molecule drug ONC201 in cancer patients with advanced solid tumors shows that this investigational drug is well tolerated at the recommended phase II dose. That's according to Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey investigators and colleagues whose research also showed early signs of clinical benefit in patients with advanced prostate and endometrial cancers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.