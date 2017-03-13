'Fight isn't over' advocates say despite freeze on Trump's revised travel ban
Advocates gathered at Newark International Airport Thursday to say they'll continue to fight any reiteration of Trump's travel ban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|Mar 4
|Lauren
|19
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Feb 28
|Neveh
|993
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb 23
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb 19
|photog
|260
|New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|NRB
|79
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Mayor David Mayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC