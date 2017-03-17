Ferren Mall Parking Deck being torn down
New Brunswick's Ferren Mall Parking Deck being torn down The Ferren Mall Parking Deck's final days are here in New Brunswick Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2nATMro The Paterson Street parking deck is set to be torn down in its entirety by the end of the weekend. "Actually, demolition of the site is going to be completed by this weekend," said Jennifer Bradshaw, the public information officer for New Brunswick.
