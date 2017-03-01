February 2017: The warmest ever in New Jersey
New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson at Rutgers University says the final numbers aren't in just yet, but he's "absolutely confident" the average temperature for February 2017 will break the previous record set in 1998 by perhaps a half-degree or more. "The average for February is going to be a little over 39 degrees, which will put it more than six degrees above normal," Robinson told New Jersey 101.5. Multiple days saw temperatures top 60 degrees somewhere in the Garden State, and six days hit or surpassed the 70-degree mark, he said.
