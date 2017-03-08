Father fatally stabbed in robbery, chased his attackers, prosecutors say
NEW BRUNSWICK -- A father of four who was killed last month tried to chase his attackers after they stabbed him outside his New Brunswick apartment, according to an account prosecutors made public Tuesday. Enrique Perez Galindo, 29, was covered in blood when he ran after three men in hoodies who stabbed him near his heart and stole his cash during a Feb. 25 robbery on Hamilton Street, county prosecutors said.
