Ex-Parking Agency Workers Admit Takin...

Ex-Parking Agency Workers Admit Taking Cash for Spots

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

Four former New Brunswick Parking Authority workers accused of plotting to take cash payments from customers to illegally park their cars have pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges. Middlesex County prosecutors said Tuesday that the four will receive probation terms when they are sentenced May 22. They also will have to pay $200 each in restitution to the authority and will be barred from holding public employment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13) Mar 4 Lauren 19
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Feb 28 Neveh 993
News Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ... Feb 23 AWARENESS 1
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Feb 19 photog 260
News New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08) Feb 8 NRB 79
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan '17 Mayor David Mayer 1
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? Jan '17 nunu12 16
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,033 • Total comments across all topics: 279,387,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC