Ex-Parking Agency Workers Admit Taking Cash for Spots
Four former New Brunswick Parking Authority workers accused of plotting to take cash payments from customers to illegally park their cars have pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges. Middlesex County prosecutors said Tuesday that the four will receive probation terms when they are sentenced May 22. They also will have to pay $200 each in restitution to the authority and will be barred from holding public employment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|Mar 4
|Lauren
|19
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Feb 28
|Neveh
|993
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb 23
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb 19
|photog
|260
|New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08)
|Feb 8
|NRB
|79
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Mayor David Mayer
|1
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|16
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC