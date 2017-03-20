Elsa Nilsson 'Salt Wind' CD Release P...

Elsa Nilsson 'Salt Wind' CD Release Performance Set for 3/26

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Flutist and composer Elsa Nilsson's new album "Salt Wind" is a deeply personal expression with influences from every aspect of her colorful life. Born in Gothenburg, Sweden and raised by a California hippie, Nilsson had her feet planted in two very different cultures, leading her to seek commonalities wherever she can find them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13) Sun Just me 21
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar 8 Bible Reader 2
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Feb 28 Neveh 993
News Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ... Feb 23 AWARENESS 1
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Feb 19 photog 260
News New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08) Feb '17 NRB 79
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan '17 Mayor David Mayer 1
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,354 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC