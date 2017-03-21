Direct Tumor Vaccination Shown to Ind...

Direct Tumor Vaccination Shown to Induce Anti-Tumor Immunity and...

New Brunswick, N.J., March 21, 2017 - Building on their previous research focusing on vaccination within a tumor for the most common form of pancreatic cancer, investigators from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School have shown that in a mouse model of early stage resected pancreatic cancer, intratumoral vaccination induces an anti-tumor response that results in a significant improvement in overall survival. Results of the work were presented as part of a poster presentation at the 70th Annual Society of Surgical Oncology Cancer Symposium held this past week in Seattle.

