Direct Tumor Vaccination Shown to Induce Anti-Tumor Immunity and...
New Brunswick, N.J., March 21, 2017 - Building on their previous research focusing on vaccination within a tumor for the most common form of pancreatic cancer, investigators from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School have shown that in a mouse model of early stage resected pancreatic cancer, intratumoral vaccination induces an anti-tumor response that results in a significant improvement in overall survival. Results of the work were presented as part of a poster presentation at the 70th Annual Society of Surgical Oncology Cancer Symposium held this past week in Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|Sun
|Just me
|21
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Feb 28
|Neveh
|993
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb 23
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb 19
|photog
|260
|New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|NRB
|79
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Mayor David Mayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC