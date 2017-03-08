Councilwoman pushes for N.J.'s 12th '...

Councilwoman pushes for N.J.'s 12th 'fair and welcoming community'

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: The Jersey Journal

EDISON -- A councilwoman is urging the township to publicly stand behind and reassure its diverse population amidst the current political climate. In a proposed resolution submitted to the administration Wednesday afternoon, Councilwoman Sapana Shah wants the council to vote on declaring the township a "fair and welcoming community," a distinction a step shy of a "sanctuary city."

