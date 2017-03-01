Conviction overturned for man accused of sexually assaulting girl
NEW BRUNSWICK -- A Sayreville man serving a 17-year prison sentence had his conviction overturned and will get a new trial on charges he sexually assaulted a young girl over a seven year span, an appeals court ruled. Sergio Bognar is entitled to a new trial because the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office intimidated a potential witness by telling him he could be prosecuted if his "testimony is different from his previously sworn testimony and inconsistent with the state's theory of the case," according to the appeals court ruling.
