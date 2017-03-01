CEDRIC PAIGE v. CITY OF NEW BRUNSWICK; NEW BRUNSWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT; PETER MANGARELLA, Individually and in his capacity as Police Director for the New Brunswick Police Department; OFFICER DEAN DAKIN, Individually and in his capacity as an Officer for the New Brunswick Police Department; OFFICER PATRICK M. EVANS, Individually and in his capacity as an Officer for the New Brunswick Police Department; OFFICER RONALDO RODRIGUEZ, Individually and in his capacity as an Officer for the New Brunswick Police Department; OFFICER DANIEL WILLIAMS, Individually and in his capacity as an Officer for the New Brunswick Police Department; OFFICER DAVID BOSCO, Individually and in his capacity as an Officer for the New Brunswick Police Department; OFFICER MICHAEL PHOMMATHEP, Individually and in his capacity as an Officer for the New Brunswick Police Department Officer Dean Dakin, Officer Patrick M.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.