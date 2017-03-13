Balancing front end, F&I to maximize profit

Dealers prefer to make the biggest portion of gross profit on the front end of a vehicle sale rather than on the back end -- that is, in the F&I office -- because money made on the front end tends to be a solid gain, while money made on the back end may not be. For example, an extended service contract sold in the F&I office can be canceled by the customer at any time, requiring the dealership to refund the commission it made on the sale.

