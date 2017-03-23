Assata Shakur convicted of murder in 1977
Joanne Chesimard, a leader of the Black Liberation Army, was convicted of killing a state trooper on the New Jersey Turnpike in 1973. She escaped prison and fled to Cuba, where she is living in exile.
