Arctic ice sets new record low for wi...

Arctic ice sets new record low for winter - scientists

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Mail on Sunday

The extent of sea ice in the Arctic Ocean has set a new record low for the wintertime in a region strongly affected by long-term trends of global warming, scientists have revealed. Sea ice around the North Pole expands to its biggest extent of the year in February or March after a deep freeze in the winter polar darkness and shrinks to the smallest of the year in September, at the end of the brief Arctic summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13) Mar 19 Just me 21
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar 8 Bible Reader 2
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Feb 28 Neveh 993
News Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ... Feb 23 AWARENESS 1
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Feb 19 photog 260
News New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08) Feb '17 NRB 79
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan '17 Mayor David Mayer 1
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,389 • Total comments across all topics: 279,737,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC