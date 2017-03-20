3 hurt when car crashes into New Brunswick home, ruptures gas line
NEW BRUNSWICK -- Three people were injured Saturday when a vehicle lost control in the city and crashed into a house, rupturing a gas line, police said. Javier Cortes-Ortiz, 22, of New Brunswick, was driving north on French Street around 7 a.m. when the vehicle veered into the house, police said.
