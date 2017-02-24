Woodbridge man charged in child porn investigation Zachary Motta of Iselin was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and possession of child pornography. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2mgubGZ Zachary Motta, 22, of the Iselin section of Woodbridge, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and possession of child pornography.

