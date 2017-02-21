Will teen's trial in stabbing death o...

Will teen's trial in stabbing death of pastor's daughter be public?

NEW BRUNSWICK -- The trial of a teenager accused of fatally stabbing a local pastor's daughter may have to be prosecuted by out-of-county attorneys and could be closed to the press and public depending on how a judge rules on a motion discussed in court on Friday. The developments in the murder case in Middlesex County Superior Court centered around a set of sealed documents given to Judge Dennis Nieves, described as "voluminous" by the judge.

