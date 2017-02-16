White supremacist group's poster found on Rutgers campus
NEW BRUNSWICK -- Rutgers police are looking into an anti-Islam poster found on campus that calls for a "Muslim-free America," authorities announced Tuesday. The poster, found Monday on a university building, depicted silhouettes of the Twin Towers and an American flag against a black background with the phrase, "Imagine a Muslim-free America" written across the sign.
