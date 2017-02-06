Trump travel ban comes to college campuses

Hundreds of Rutgers University students block College Ave., in New Brunswick, N.J., as they march to protest some of President Donald Trump's policies and to ask school officials to denounce some of his plans at Rutgers University Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in New Brunswick, N.J. With more than 17,000 college students in the United States coming from the seven countries impacted by President Trump's refugee ban, it was no surprise that the move earned him strong rebuke on campuses across the country. The shocker, however, was that so much of the criticism came from the top.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.