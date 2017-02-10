Take a minute to watch a time-lapsed ...

Take a minute to watch a time-lapsed view of Thursday's snow storm

NEW BRUNSWICK -- As the winter storm starts to head out of state Thursday afternoon, take a minute -- literally -- to see how the storm played out in New Jersey's hub city. From a second-story spot at the Heldrich Hotel in New Brunswick, the video above shows a time-lapsed view of Monument Square Park as the snow storm rolled through the state in the early morning.

