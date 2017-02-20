Suspect sought in Highland Park sex a...

Suspect sought in Highland Park sex assault

Monday Feb 20

Suspect sought in Highland Park sex assault A 36-year-old borough woman was severely beat and sexually assaulted at gunpoint Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2lnPO4C HIGHLAND PARK - Authorities are searching for a male who severely beat and sexually assaulted a borough woman at gunpoint, according to a statement from Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and borough police Chief Stephen Rizco. The 36-year-old woman was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where she is listed in stable condition, authorities said.

