Rutgers pays up for Obama's 2016 commencement address

A file picture dated May 15, 2016 shows President Barack Obama as he reacts before receiving an honorary doctorate of laws degree before he delivers the Rutgers University commencement speech at the High Point Solutions Stadium of Rutgers University in Piscataway, New Jersey. Photo Credit: EPA NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. - Final accounting shows Rutgers University spent close to $1.5 million on last year's commencement ceremony headlined by then-President Barack Obama.

