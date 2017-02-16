Rutgers apologizes for 'ridiculous' job fair dress code
Rutgers apologizes after refusing students entry to job fair because they broke the dress code which bans blue suits and brown shoes Rutgers University has issued an apology after it banned students from its annual career fair for not adhering to its strict new dress code. Colored shirts, blue suits and brown shoes were all banned at the event on February 10, leading to students being turned away at the door.
