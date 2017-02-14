Route 18 lane closures for traffic signala
Route 18 lane closures for traffic signal improvement Traffic signal improvements project will require shoulder and lane closures on Route 18 in Middlesex County. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2lMkyMw TRENTON - New Jersey Department of Transportation officials on Tuesday announced the start of a traffic signal improvements project that will require shoulder and lane closures on Route 18 in Middlesex County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|3 hr
|All I can say is WOW
|7
|New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08)
|Feb 8
|NRB
|79
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Mayor David Mayer
|1
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Jan 26
|Melissa
|259
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|16
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC