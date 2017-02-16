Rally for immigrants' protection in New Brunswick
Residents, activists want action for immigrants in New Brunswick They wants an executive order and police directive in place Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2lnnGRA Residents and local activitists gathered at Wednesday's New Brunswick City Council meeting to urge officials to move a police directive and executive order to protect immigrant communities. NEW BRUNSWICK -- Local activists, workers and community leaders gathered Wednesday night to demand "concrete" action from the New Brunswick City Council and Mayor James Cahill to protect immigrant communities, according to a statement from New Jersey Working Families Alliance.
