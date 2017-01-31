Protests continue around the country
The hashtag #ResistTrumpTuesdays trended Tuesday, as protests against President Trump's immigration policies and cabinet nominees continued around the country. Protests took place in Brooklyn; Kansas City, Mo.; Miami; Minneapolis; New Brunswick, N.J.; Tucson; and Worcester, Mass., as well as outside of lawmakers' offices in Washington, D.C. In Brooklyn, thousands of protesters marched to the apartment building of U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer to demand that he defy President Trump's cabinet picks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|3 hr
|Mayor David Mayer
|1
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Jan 26
|Melissa
|259
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan 13
|nunu12
|16
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Jan 12
|nunu12
|2
|edison settles lawsuit with convicted felon "c... (Jun '13)
|Jan 2
|amz
|7
|Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|dadorna
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC