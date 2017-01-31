Protests continue around the country

The hashtag #ResistTrumpTuesdays trended Tuesday, as protests against President Trump's immigration policies and cabinet nominees continued around the country. Protests took place in Brooklyn; Kansas City, Mo.; Miami; Minneapolis; New Brunswick, N.J.; Tucson; and Worcester, Mass., as well as outside of lawmakers' offices in Washington, D.C. In Brooklyn, thousands of protesters marched to the apartment building of U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer to demand that he defy President Trump's cabinet picks.

