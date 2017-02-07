Protesters demand New Brunswick decla...

Protesters demand New Brunswick declare itself a 'sanctuary city'

NEW BRUNSWICK -- Following a massive protest on the Rutgers University campus over President Trump's recent executive orders on immigration, around 100 people gathered on Tuesday outside city hall to demand New Brunswick declare itself a "sanctuary city." Many were outraged by comments from the mayor's office in a recent report by the Daily Targum in which the city declare it was not a so-called "sanctuary city" -- a broad term describing municipalities that have vowed to not fully comply with federal immigration law enforcement investigations.

