Protesters demand New Brunswick declare itself a 'sanctuary city'
NEW BRUNSWICK -- Following a massive protest on the Rutgers University campus over President Trump's recent executive orders on immigration, around 100 people gathered on Tuesday outside city hall to demand New Brunswick declare itself a "sanctuary city." Many were outraged by comments from the mayor's office in a recent report by the Daily Targum in which the city declare it was not a so-called "sanctuary city" -- a broad term describing municipalities that have vowed to not fully comply with federal immigration law enforcement investigations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08)
|4 hr
|NRB
|79
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Mayor David Mayer
|1
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Jan 26
|Melissa
|259
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan 13
|nunu12
|16
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Jan 12
|nunu12
|2
|edison settles lawsuit with convicted felon "c... (Jun '13)
|Jan '17
|amz
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC