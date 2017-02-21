Prosecutor's bill to ACLU for public records gets scrapped by judge
NEW BRUNSWICK -- Fees imposed by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office to respond to the American Civil Liberties Union's public records request on civil forfeitures were unjustified and need not be paid, a judge ruled Friday. The prosecutor's office contended that a "special service charge" of $685.18 was needed to pay for 21 hours of work by two employees to gather and review the records.
