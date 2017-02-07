New York man killed in East Brunswick...

New York man killed in East Brunswick crash

5 hrs ago Read more: Courier News

EAST BRUNSWICK - A 75-year-old Kenoza Lake, New York, man died Monday after his car struck the driver's side of a commuter bus while traveling on Route 18. According to police, Steven Kahn was driving a red 2015 Nissan Rogue south in the center lane on Route 18 near Eggers Street around 6:11 p.m. when he entered the right lane and struck the driver's side of a 2003 MCI NJ Transit commuter bus, driven by Patrice Camille, 63, of Neptune.

New Brunswick, NJ

