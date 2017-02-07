New York man killed in East Brunswick crash
A 75-year-old New York man died Monday after his car struck the driver's side of a commuter bus while traveling on Route 18. New York man killed in East Brunswick crash A 75-year-old New York man died Monday after his car struck the driver's side of a commuter bus while traveling on Route 18. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2kK2XY1 EAST BRUNSWICK - A 75-year-old Kenoza Lake, New York, man died Monday after his car struck the driver's side of a commuter bus while traveling on Route 18. According to police, Steven Kahn was driving a red 2015 Nissan Rogue south in the center lane on Route 18 near Eggers Street around 6:11 p.m. when he entered the right lane and struck the driver's side of a 2003 MCI NJ Transit commuter bus, driven by Patrice Camille, 63, of Neptune.
