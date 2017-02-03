N.J. man was dead for weeks on side of Amtrak tracks, lawsuit says

EDISON -- The family of a local man who was found dead near the train tracks in Highland Park is suing Amtrak claiming that even though the railroad found personal effects along the tracks it did not immediately conduct a search for a body. The lawsuit filed in United States District Court of New Jersey claims that Amtrak railroad authorities noticed Thomas Oliphant's clothes and personal items several weeks before finding his body on the side of the tracks.

