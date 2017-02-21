N.J. cops who shot man won't face civ...

N.J. cops who shot man won't face civil rights charges

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: NJ.com

FRANKLIN TWP. - Following an independent investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office into the fatal police shooting of a township man, it has been determined that "federal civil rights charges against the police officers involved in the incident are not warranted," according to a letter sent to the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13) 8 hr Barbie 13
News Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ... Thu AWARENESS 1
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Feb 19 photog 260
News New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08) Feb 8 NRB 79
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan 31 Mayor David Mayer 1
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Jan 28 Donna enlish 992
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? Jan '17 nunu12 16
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,399 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC