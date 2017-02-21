Man stabbed to death during mugging near Rutgers
The mugging took place at about 2:30 a.m. when two or three men tried to rob another man on Hamilton Street, near Hawthorne Park, less than a mile from Rutgers, according to an alert from the university police. The victim, who was not affiliated with the University, was stabbed with some sort of sharp object during a fight, the alert said.
