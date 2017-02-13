Man killed in single-vehicle crash in North Brunswick

The man -- who was not identified because his family had not yet been notified -- was killed shortly before 7 a.m. near the entrance ramp to Route 1 North, according to a statement from police. The man was traveling west on Ryders Lane towards New Brunswick when, for unknown reasons, the Toyota he was driving veered left and went over the concrete median, crossing Ryders Lane, and ultimately hitting a metal guardrail head on, the statement said.

