Judge postpones release of video in fatal police shooting

NEW BRUNSWICK - A Middlesex County judge has ordered a stay in the release of use-of-force reports, police dash camera or body camera footage and names of the police officers involved in the 2016 shooting death of Diahlo Grant. Judge Travis L. Francis ruled earlier this month that the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office must honor an Open Public Records Act request for the information but issued a stay on Feb. 14, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

