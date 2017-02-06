Judge grants access to use-of-force report in Diahlo Grant death
Judge grants access to use-of-force report in Diahlo Grant death The Middlesex County assignment judge has ruled the use-of-force reports, police dash camera or body camera footage Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2jVXwRf NEW BRUNSWICK - A Middlesex County judge has ruled that use-of-force reports, police dash camera or body camera footage as well as the names of the police officers involved in the shooting death of Diahlo Grant can be released as part of an Open Public Records Act request. Middlesex County Assignment Judge Travis Francis issued the ruling Friday in the case involving Richard Rivera v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Mayor David Mayer
|1
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Jan 26
|Melissa
|259
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan 13
|nunu12
|16
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Jan 12
|nunu12
|2
|edison settles lawsuit with convicted felon "c... (Jun '13)
|Jan '17
|amz
|7
|Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|dadorna
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC