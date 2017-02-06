Judge grants access to use-of-force r...

Judge grants access to use-of-force report in Diahlo Grant death

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Courier News

Judge grants access to use-of-force report in Diahlo Grant death The Middlesex County assignment judge has ruled the use-of-force reports, police dash camera or body camera footage Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2jVXwRf NEW BRUNSWICK - A Middlesex County judge has ruled that use-of-force reports, police dash camera or body camera footage as well as the names of the police officers involved in the shooting death of Diahlo Grant can be released as part of an Open Public Records Act request. Middlesex County Assignment Judge Travis Francis issued the ruling Friday in the case involving Richard Rivera v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan 31 Mayor David Mayer 1
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Jan 28 Donna enlish 992
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Jan 26 Melissa 259
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? Jan 13 nunu12 16
Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ? Jan 12 nunu12 2
edison settles lawsuit with convicted felon "c... (Jun '13) Jan '17 amz 7
News Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08) Dec '16 dadorna 2
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,380 • Total comments across all topics: 278,649,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC