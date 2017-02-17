How stand-ups use N.J. clubs as a springboard to stardom

Stop us if you've heard this one before: A waiter, a trucker and an actress walk into a bar... It's dark and stuffy in the basement of the Stress Factory, where this trio is among nearly 25 comics who will try their hand at coercing a few laughs out of a small crowd gathered for open-mic night. Among the mix tonight are folks young and old, male and female, of various races and backgrounds.

