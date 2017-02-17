How stand-ups use N.J. clubs as a spr...

How stand-ups use N.J. clubs as a springboard to stardom

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: NJ.com

Stop us if you've heard this one before: A waiter, a trucker and an actress walk into a bar... It's dark and stuffy in the basement of the Stress Factory, where this trio is among nearly 25 comics who will try their hand at coercing a few laughs out of a small crowd gathered for open-mic night. Among the mix tonight are folks young and old, male and female, of various races and backgrounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) 22 hr photog 260
Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13) Sun Kenna 9
News New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08) Feb 8 NRB 79
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan 31 Mayor David Mayer 1
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Jan 28 Donna enlish 992
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? Jan '17 nunu12 16
Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ? Jan '17 nunu12 2
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,017,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC