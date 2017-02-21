How Rutgers wants to lower the price ...

How Rutgers wants to lower the price of textbooks for students

Monday Feb 20 Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEW BRUNSWICK -- The six-week clerkship for third year psychiatry students at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School usually comes with extra cost: About $150 in textbooks, according to the university. But Rutgers thinks it can soon slash that price tag and the cost of dozens of other textbooks so low that the new course materials will cost less than a student's lunch.

