Extracurricular activities in youth tied to social engagement later in life
People tend to become less involved with community work and social groups as they age, but those who were most active in their high school years are the most likely to stay engaged as they age, researchers say. Youth may be an important time for people to develop a sense of themselves as contributing to society, and this identity may last throughout life, the study team writes in The Journals of Gerontology: Social Science.
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Mayor David Mayer
|1
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Jan 26
|Melissa
|259
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan 13
|nunu12
|16
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Jan 12
|nunu12
|2
|edison settles lawsuit with convicted felon "c... (Jun '13)
|Jan '17
|amz
|7
|Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|dadorna
|2
