Extracurricular activities in youth t...

Extracurricular activities in youth tied to social engagement later in life

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Reuters

People tend to become less involved with community work and social groups as they age, but those who were most active in their high school years are the most likely to stay engaged as they age, researchers say. Youth may be an important time for people to develop a sense of themselves as contributing to society, and this identity may last throughout life, the study team writes in The Journals of Gerontology: Social Science.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan 31 Mayor David Mayer 1
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Jan 28 Donna enlish 992
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Jan 26 Melissa 259
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? Jan 13 nunu12 16
Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ? Jan 12 nunu12 2
edison settles lawsuit with convicted felon "c... (Jun '13) Jan '17 amz 7
News Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08) Dec '16 dadorna 2
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,186 • Total comments across all topics: 278,567,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC