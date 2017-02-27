EMT accused of trading nude photos with 12-year-old boy

WOODBRIDGE -- A 22-year-old EMT has been charged with exchanging sexually explicit messages and photos with a 12-year-old boy, authorities said. Zachary Motta, of the Iselin section of Woodbridge, who was employed as an EMT at a New Brunswick hospital, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and possession of child pornography, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.